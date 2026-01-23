2025’s Best Dinosaur Movie Just Confirmed a Sequel, But Fans Will Have to Wait

2025’s best dinosaur movie is getting a new sequel, but it isn’t coming anytime soon. The dinosaur genre has mainly been dominated by the Jurassic World franchise, and in 2025, Gareth Edwards brought audiences the latest in that franchise with Jurassic World Rebirth, a film with a brand-new cast but the same basic idea of humans heading onto an island with dinosaurs and then fighting for their lives to escape it alive. The movie was a box office success, making $869.1 million worldwide, but when all is said and done, it wasn’t the best dinosaur movie of the year.

Instead, that honor goes to an Australian sci-fi horror dinosaur movie called Primitive War. For anyone who loved that movie, Variety reports that it is getting a sequel. According to reports, Luke Sparke is returning to write, direct, and produce the sequel through his Sparke Films. He also worked as the editor, production designer, and VFX supervisor on the first movie, although it is unclear if he will return to all those roles for the sequel.

“The first film was about discovery,” Sparke said in his statement about the sequel to his 2025 hit dinosaur movie. “This is about escalation — what happens when control is lost, when nature adapts faster than military doctrine and when the war itself becomes secondary to what’s been unleashed.” Primitive War 2 is set for a tentative release in 2027.

Primitive War 2 Comes As a Slight Surprise

Image Courtesy of Rialto Distribution

While critics and audiences enjoyed Primitive War, the sequel comes as a surprise. Primitive War follows a rescue team heading into find a missing Green Beret platoon on a classified mission in a remote jungle during the Vietnam War in 1968. However, when they arrive, they find a dangerous Russian unit there who wants them dead, and then they find dinosaurs on the rampage, willing to kill anyone who gets in their path.

Critics gave Primitive War positive reviews, with a 65% opn Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score was a great 86%. Comparatively, Jurassic World Rebirth has a 50% critics score and a 70% audience score. However, while Jurassic World Rebirth made almost $900 million, Primitive War finished with only $1.2 million on a $7 million budget, keeping that low thanks to Sparke doing most of the work. However, with the movie taking a loss, it seems strange that a sequel is on the way.

The news indicates that Primitive War 2 will remain during the Vietnam War era of the first film, and will be more based on the war itself, and less on just encountering dinosaurs. The first film featured the story of a machine that opened a wormhole to other dimensions, but that was destroyed, and now the dinosaurs that made it through are facing a new U.S. platoon while the Russians are still trying to force their hand.

