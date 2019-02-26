‘The Big Lebowski’ Pop-Up Bar Launches

In case you weren’t excited enough at the prospect of a DC Universe eatery coming to London soon, Chicago is currently home to The Dude’s Abode, a pop-up restaurant themed around the cult classic The Big Lebowski.

They’ve taken over the area upstairs at the Rookery on West Chicago Ave, and created “the dream world of The Dude,” where fans can enjoy Big Lebowski-inspired food and cocktails like “Bunny’s Toe,” “STFU, Donny,” and “World of Pain,” as they put on some Creedence, kick back, and enjoy some Smirnoff, Kahlúa and Cream on the rocks and The Dude Burger.

“I’m a film buff and collect memorabilia from the movies I love. I had half the stuff from Room 237: The Shining Pop-Up before we even thought of doing pop-ups,” said Chris Montgomery, owner/partner of The Rookery, in the announcement. “I am a huge Coen brothers fan, and this is a fan tribute to one of my favorite films.”

Featuring Big Lebowski-inspired specialty cocktails you won’t want to spill, like a variety of White Russians for the different Lebowski tastes all unpretentiously crafted by The Rookery beverage director, Alex Brick.

Lebowski inspired White Russians:

The Dude: Smirnoff Vodka, Kahlúa, Cream

Smirnoff Vodka, Kahlúa, Cream The Big Lebowski: Evan Williams Bourbon, Maple, Benedictine, Cream, Coffee Bitters

Evan Williams Bourbon, Maple, Benedictine, Cream, Coffee Bitters For Christ’s Sake, Dude: Smirnoff Vodka, Kahlúa, Egg Nog

Smirnoff Vodka, Kahlúa, Egg Nog The Jesus Quintana: Corralejo Blanco Tequila, Chili Chocolate Kahlúa, Angostura Bitters

Corralejo Blanco Tequila, Chili Chocolate Kahlúa, Angostura Bitters The Stranger: Sioux City Sarsaparilla, George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Lebowski inspired cocktails:

Shut The F*ck Up, Donny: Three Sheets Barrel Aged Rum, Curaçao, Falernum, Peychaud’s Bitters, Angostura Bitters, Folgers Instant Coffee

Three Sheets Barrel Aged Rum, Curaçao, Falernum, Peychaud’s Bitters, Angostura Bitters, Folgers Instant Coffee Bunny’s Toe: Peach Brandy, Champagne, Peychaud’s Bitters, Gummy Toe

Peach Brandy, Champagne, Peychaud’s Bitters, Gummy Toe Nobody F*cks With The Jesus: Aguardiente, Blanc Vermouth, Creme de Violette, Amaro Meletti, Orange Bitters, Butterfly Pea Flower Extract

Aguardiente, Blanc Vermouth, Creme de Violette, Amaro Meletti, Orange Bitters, Butterfly Pea Flower Extract World of Pain: Malört, Aperol, Beefeater Gin, Orange Juice, Angostura Bitters

Malört, Aperol, Beefeater Gin, Orange Juice, Angostura Bitters Das Autobahn: Schwartzhog Kräuter Liqueur, Kümmel Liqueur, unt Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier

Schwartzhog Kräuter Liqueur, Kümmel Liqueur, unt Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier Mark it Zero: Black Sesame/Honey Syrup, Gosling Black Strap Rum, CH Amargo de Chile

Lebowski inspired food menu:

Gutter Ball Nachos: Root Beer Braised Pulled Pork, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Peppers, Pickled Chilis, Lime Crème and Cilantro

Root Beer Braised Pulled Pork, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Peppers, Pickled Chilis, Lime Crème and Cilantro The Dude Burger: Two 4oz Beef Patties, Spicy Cheese Sauce, Romaine, Tomatoes, French Fried Onion Rings. Served with House Fries tossed in Shallot Garlic Oil and Parmesan

Two 4oz Beef Patties, Spicy Cheese Sauce, Romaine, Tomatoes, French Fried Onion Rings. Served with House Fries tossed in Shallot Garlic Oil and Parmesan Jackie Treehorn’s Southern Fried Fish Tacos: Three corn shell tacos filled with Southern Fried Cod, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Roasted Chili Sauce

Three corn shell tacos filled with Southern Fried Cod, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Roasted Chili Sauce The Urban Achievers Fried Snickers Bar: Battered Deep Fried Snickers Bar with Ice Cream

The Dude’s Abode is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday now through March 16th.

You can see the address below or check out more details on The Rookery’s Facebook page.

THE DUDE’S ABODE Upstairs at The Rookery

2109 W. Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60622.

Thurs-Fri 9-2am, Sat 9-3am, 21+