Here Is What The Boys Star Antony Starr Could Look Like As Wolverine

One of the more anticipated debuts coming up in the MCU is unquestionably the X-Men, namely Wolverine, especially after being brought to life by Hugh Jackman previously. Since Jackman is done with the role, all eyes are focused on who Marvel will get to occupy the iconic role, and fans have weighed in as well. One of the recent fan castings to gain traction is none other than The Boys star Antony Starr, who brings the despicable but always compelling Homelander to life in the show, and artist @spdrmnkyxxiii has given us a look at what he could look like in the role.

As you can see in the artwork below, it's not a bad fit visuals-wise. Starr's Logan has a brown and black costume that definitely draws inspiration from the comics, something we never really got in any of the Fox movies.

The likeness is pretty strong too, and he's got the Wolvie hair, though it's a bit shorter and a tad more styled than other iterations.

You can check it out in the artwork above.

"@toni.starr as #Wolverine and wolverine MCU suit concept.

If you've seen #Banshee you know.

#Theboys #Xmen #thewolverine Follow @spdrmnkyxxiii for more art"

Starr has the chops to bring Wolverine to life, and thanks to The Boys the brutality and violent nature of the character wouldn't be a shock, as anyone knows who has seen Homelander in action.

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke and stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid as leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell. Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Antony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jessie T. Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Capon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

You can find the official description for The Boys Season Two below.

"In a more intense, more desperate Season Two of The Boys, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

The Boys Season Two is available on Amazon Prime now.

Do you want to see Starr as Wolverine? Let us know in the comments or talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!