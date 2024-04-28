The Fall Guy Star Ryan Gosling Makes Surprise Appearance at Universal Studios Stunt Show

Ryan Gosling pulled a publicity stunt to promote his new movie, The Fall Guy. The Barbie star — who plays a blockbuster stuntman-turned-action hero in the action-packed love letter to action movies from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train) — made a surprise appearance at Universal Studios Hollywood's iconic WaterWorld stunt show over the weekend. After being mistaken for Deadpool star and fellow Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, Gosling got a front row seat to the WaterWorld show, which currently features The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show.

The new, limited-time dynamic stunt performance is inspired by Universal Pictures' The Fall Guy and plays as a preshow performance for WaterWorld from April 27 to May 19. (Gosling, however, was only on hand for the inaugural performance.) As described by NBC, the theme park show uses the "WaterWorld set to feature dynamic, unforgettable new stunts and entertain guests with an exclusive performance that can only be seen at Universal Studios Hollywood."

WaterWorld is Universal Studios' #1 rated show, known for its world champion jet skiers, explosive pyrotechnic effects, and cast of stunt performers. In another synergetic move, Universal Pictures Content Group released Action, a premium documentary Peacock series that explores the real lives behind some of Hollywood's top stunt performers with behind-the-scenes footage from The Fall Guy.

The series, like the movie, is a "love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them."

In The Fall Guy, Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie — being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place films) — goes missing. While the film's ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham; Ted Lasso), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; Bullet Train) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film's most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody's good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series that starred Lee Majors, The Fall Guy comes from real life stunt man and director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) and producer Kelly McCormick (Nobody, Violent Night). The Fall Guy hits theaters May 3.