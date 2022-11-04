The Flash: Bruce Wayne BTS Set Photo Released

✖

The Flash movie seems to actually really be happening after a lot of time in limbo, and we have chairs to prove it! Director Andy Muschietti teased fans with a photo of a chair from the set of the film, which had Barry emblazoned on it after its lead character. Now Barbara Muschietti is getting in on the fun, and she's just teased one of the more anticipated characters joining the project. That would be Batman, as the chair has the title Bruce Wayne across it, and you can check it out in the image below. Now the question is, which Bruce Wayne is it for?

Barbara posted the photo with the caption "My brother @andy_muschietti posted a chair, so I’m posting one too. 🇦🇷 Mi hermano posteó una silla, así que yo también. #theflash."

The reason we ask which Wayne is it is because of the multiverse aspects of the film that has fans excited. The film is expected to feature not just Ben Affleck's Batman returning but also Michael Keaton's Batman making a long-awaited return to the fold. It will also feature DC's new Supergirl Sasha Calle, and odds are we will see a few more faces in it before the film reaches its conclusion.

As for bringing Batman in, it is important to keep the flow of Barry's journey to this point.

"He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There's a familiarity there," Muschietti told Vanity Fair. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

It's not just about the multiverse though. "What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti said. "The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

The Flash hits theaters on November 4th, 2022.