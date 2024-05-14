Mortal Kombat 2 Sets 2025 Release Date

The long awaited Mortal Kombat sequel finally has a release date. A couple of years ago, Warner Bros. and director Simon McQuoid teamed up to bring the iconic video game franchise back to the big screen. The film hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously as part of the Covid-altered release strategy in 2021. But the combination of $84 million it made in theaters and the popularity amongst fans gave Warners enough reason to order a sequel, and that second film is now set to arrive next year.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Pictures made several announcements about upcoming release dates, including setting Supergirl for 2026. Mortal Kombat 2 got a release date as a part of the announcement wave as well. The highly anticipated sequel will arrive in theaters and IMAX on October 24, 2025.

McQuoid is coming back to direct the new Mortal Kombat film, this one written by Moon Knight and The Exorcist creator Jeremy Slater. Much of the main cast is set to return as well, including Lewis Tan, Hiroyuki Sanada, Joe Taslim, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Max Huang, and several others.

There are quite a few franchise newcomers in this sequel as well. That group is led by Karl Urban, the star of The Boys who has been tapped to portray one of the most popular characters in the history of the Mortal Kombat games: Johhny Cage. Mortal Kombat 2 will also include other popular game characters like Baraka, Kitana, Jade, Quan Chi, and Shao Khan.

Mortal Kombat 2 will have quite a bit of post-production work to do before being ready to hit theaters next year. The good news, however, is that the initial filming stage has already concluded. Producer Todd Garner took to social media earlier this year to share with fans that filming had wrapped on the sequel.

"Well, that's a wrap for me on Mortal Kombat," Garner said in his video message. "This has been an incredible, incredible journey. I can't wait for you all to see what we've done. It's going to be a while, we have a lot of work to do. I know I'm going to start getting a lot of messages about like, 'When is the trailer? When is the trailer?' It's going to be a while. We're going to work hard, we're going to get it done. I think we've made something special."