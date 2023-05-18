The Flash: Stephen King Praises New DC Movie, "I Loved It"

Though the movie won't be out for a few more weeks, the hype train for The Flash left the station after it screened at CinemaCon. Screenings for the movie are happening even more frequently now as Warner Bros. confidence in The Flash continues to grow. One person that got to see the movie is one who doesn't mind sharing his movie opinions, and frankly doesn't mince words when he doesn't like something, horror master Stephen King.

Confirming he saw the movie early in a Tweet, the Cujo and Carrie author wrote: "I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it." When asked by a fan on Twitter if King's tweet was true, James Gunn replied: "Hell yes it is."

Cast of the new The Flash movie

Despite their legal troubles, Ezra Miller will reprise their role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, returning as Barry Allen aka The Flash. They're joined in the film by Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen (Barry's father), and Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen . When visiting a new Earth, Barry will encounter Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, as well as returning Man of Steel characters Michael Shannon as General Zod and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. At least two versions of Batman will also appear with Ben Affleck not only reprising his version of Bruce Wayne, but Tim Burton's original star Michael Keaton also returning to the role.

The Flash movie is scheduled to be released on June 16. WB describes it as follows: