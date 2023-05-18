The Flash: Stephen King Praises New DC Movie, "I Loved It"
Though the movie won't be out for a few more weeks, the hype train for The Flash left the station after it screened at CinemaCon. Screenings for the movie are happening even more frequently now as Warner Bros. confidence in The Flash continues to grow. One person that got to see the movie is one who doesn't mind sharing his movie opinions, and frankly doesn't mince words when he doesn't like something, horror master Stephen King.
Confirming he saw the movie early in a Tweet, the Cujo and Carrie author wrote: "I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it." When asked by a fan on Twitter if King's tweet was true, James Gunn replied: "Hell yes it is."
Cast of the new The Flash movie
Despite their legal troubles, Ezra Miller will reprise their role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, returning as Barry Allen aka The Flash. They're joined in the film by Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen (Barry's father), and Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen . When visiting a new Earth, Barry will encounter Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, as well as returning Man of Steel characters Michael Shannon as General Zod and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. At least two versions of Batman will also appear with Ben Affleck not only reprising his version of Bruce Wayne, but Tim Burton's original star Michael Keaton also returning to the role.
The Flash movie is scheduled to be released on June 16. WB describes it as follows:
Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?