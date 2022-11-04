The Flash Movie Producer Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo Ahead of Production

✖

Production on Ezra Miller's highly anticipated The Flash feature film is reportedly scheduled to begin in April of this year and the crew is getting ready for cameras to start rolling. Barbara Muschietti, producer on the film and sister of director Andy Muschietti, has made a new post on Instagram teasing the sets being built for the movie with an image of one of the soundstages as Warner Bros Studios Leavesden. In a brief caption, Muschietti wrote: "The fun is in the inside." This post corroborates the reports that production will begin on April 26, which noted that the Muschietti siblins had arrived already and that most of the crew was local.

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Andy Muschietti said in a previous interview. The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story." Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson penned the script for the film which will reportedly take some of its cues from the "Flashpoint" storyline from DC Comics.

The upcoming big screen version of The Flash will see Miller reprising his role as the Scarlet Speedster, having previously appeared in the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League (plus the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League). He'll be joined in the film by two different iterations of Batman as the DC live-action multiverse gets fully explored, bringing both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton into the fold as the Dark Knight.

"He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There's a familiarity there," Muschietti said in an interview with Vanity Fair last year about Ben Affleck's version of the hero. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

The Flash is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022. Are you excited to see the movie next year? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!