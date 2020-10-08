The Flash Reportedly Negotiating to Add Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman to Cast

✖

After nearly half a decade in development, Warner Bros.' live-action The Flash movie is gradually beginning to get off the ground. The theatrical release is set to continue the narrative of Ezra Miller's take on Barry Allen/The Flash, which audiences were first introduced to in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. As we've learned in recent months, Barry won't be alone in his adventure, with two iterations of Batman, portrayed by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, another member of the DCEU's Justice League might end up joining the film. Their report indicates that Gal Gadot is being courted to reprise her role as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the upcoming film, in what is being called "a small supporting role".

While this is by no means a confirmation that Gadot's Wonder Woman could end up in the finished The Flash film, the idea of her potential appearance in the film will definitely excite fans, as it has in previous rumors and reports throughout the years. This is especially the case when you take into account the long-standing speculation that the film will be inspired by Flashpoint, the 2011 comic storyline that helped reboot the DC comic universe. In that storyline, alternate versions of Wonder Woman and Aquaman were portrayed as warrior leaders, who were leading their respective Themysciran and Atlantean armies into a war with each other. Fans have wondered for years if we could see this Wonder Woman/Aquaman arc play out in live-action.

Either way, The Flash is expected to be an unpredictable, unconventional take on the DC Comics speedster's mythos, which will be directed by IT director Andy Muschietti with a script from Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said in a previous interview. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."



The Flash is currently scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022.