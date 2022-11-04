The Flash Movie: Reported Surprise Cameo Revealed

✖

Spoiler warning: Grant Gustin's Flash is the latest DC superhero racing into The Flash feature film as a cameo, according to a new report. The star of CW's long-running The Flash series plays super speedster Barry Allen, who crossed over with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen when the Arrowverse met the DC Extended Universe in Part Four of television's Crisis on Infinite Earths event. After seven seasons of the CW series, Gustin's version of the character will reportedly make his feature film debut when director Andy Muschietti's Flash goes where "the DC Universe hasn't gone before": into the Multiverse. Gustin's rumored "surprise cameo" was first reported by The Illuminerdi.

Gustin would join a cast that includes Miller, reprising his role from Justice League, Ben Affleck as the Batman of the DCEU, Michael Keaton as a 30-years-older Dark Knight, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston as Nora and Henry Allen, and Sasha Calle as the Krypton-born Supergirl.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid," Muschietti previously told Vanity Fair of The Flash. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

The Flash executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace previously revealed hopes that Gustin could appear on the film side of the DC universe, telling Discussing Film in 2020 that the door was also open to Miller to return to TV's Arrowverse:

"I would love to see Grant appear somewhere in their version of the film. I said, 'You know what? I'll give you a couple of weeks off easy now.' I don't know if they'll do that, but I'm putting it out there. Because I know Grant would be excited. I think he would have some fun," Wallace said last summer. "I also told Ezra, with open arms, we would welcome him back. I would love to have him back for longer, for a full episode of The Flash, if we can somehow make it happen. Schedules are so tough. He's a very busy man. He has not just The Flash franchise, but other franchises too."

"So I don't know how possible it is, but I do know it's not impossible because we proved it in Crisis when we saw the two Flashes together," added Wallace. "So I'm going to be hopeful and I'm going to put that energy out there. Hopefully someday sooner, rather than later, we will see those two Flashes of Ezra and Grant together."

Warner Bros. Pictures releases The Flash in theaters on November 4, 2022.