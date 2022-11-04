The Flash Director Reveals Return of Keaton's Classic Batman Suit

✖

The classic Batman suit is making a big time comeback. The cape and cowl have changed a lot over the years, and every iteration of the iconic DC Comics hero has featured a slightly different version of the bat insignia. Few of the live-action versions of the insignia are quite as beloved as the yellow version on Michael Keaton's rubber Batsuit from Tim Burton's Batman Returns film, so everyone will be excited to know that the logo is returning to the big screen next year.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti shared a photo of the classic Batman insignia on his Instagram account, confirming that Keaton will be wearing some version of his original suit when he returns to down the cowl in this new movie. You can check out the photo below!

The two Batsuits worn by Michael Keaton both featured the yellow insignia on the chest, but the one in Muschietti's photo looks to be from Batman Returns. This would make sense given that it was the most recent suit anyone saw Keaton's Batman wearing.

Keaton will be playing a version of Batman in The Flash, and he'll be joined by Ben Affleck, who will also be playing Batman. The film will deal with the Flashpoint storyline, which includes multiple realities and timelines. This allows for there to be two different versions of Batman. Affleck's version is the one that Ezra Miller's Barry Allen already knows, thanks to the time spent serving together in the Justice League. However, Keaton's Batman will have a substantial role in the film as well.

What's unclear about Muschietti's post is what the blood on the Batman logo means. Is this going to be a more violent version of The Flash than we expected? Is this some kind of secret Watchmen connection? Or did Keaton just make a mess with a jelly donut on set?

Regardless of what did or didn't happen to the suit on the set of The Flash, the important news is that one of the most popular Batsuits in history is returning to the screen. We can't wait to see it in action.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.