The Flash Script Does Not Include Thomas Wayne's Batman

Many DC Comics fans were stunned this week when The Flash movie was revealed to be casting Michael Keaton to return to his iconic role as Batman. Though the deal has not been finalized just yet, Keaton will reportedly reprise his role as Bruce Wayne from the Tim Burton films Batman and Batman Returns in a story that will reportedly be based on Flashpoint. Some fans were confused by this announcement, as the Flashpoint storyline features Bruce's father Thomas Wayne as Batman, and there were even rumors that Jeffrey Dean Morgan would return to the role he played in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

And while some unsubstantiated rumors push the narrative that Keaton could be playing Thomas Wayne, a new report from THR indicates that this version of the Flashpoint Batman is not included in the current script for The Flash. Keaton will indeed be Bruce Wayne once again if he signs on for the role.

The report also indicates that Keaton would be suiting up as Batman, indicating that he won't just be a version of the Bruce Wayne fans were used to in the Batman Beyond animated series. Instead this will be a proactive, older Batman who still can't let go of his war against the injustices that plague Gotham City.

ComicBook.com previously caught up with The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson who expressed excitement at the opportunity to work with director Andy Muschietti.

"I think Andy's fantastic," explained Hodson. "What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that's something that I would love to see in Flash."

She added, "Honestly, there's so little I'm allowed to say about Flash. I will tell you that for me, the reasons to do it now is because I love it. I'm having a blast working on it. And that is about all I'm allowed to say."

Muschietti, the latest director to join the project after Rick Famuyiwa and the team of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, previously spoke with Fandango about his excitement for the project.

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti said. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

The Flash is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 3, 2022.

