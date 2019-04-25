Marvel Fans Remember Anniversary of Avengers: Endgame Release in Theaters 3 Years Ago

Three years ago, Marvel Studios released Avengers: Endgame into theaters, bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. Marvel fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate the film on Twitter. Avengers: Endgame became the top-grossing film ever for a while until Avatar returned to theaters and reclaimed the top spot on the all-time box office chart. Avengers: Endgame has made $2.797 billion worldwide. It resolved a decade of connected storylines from the first three phases of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and bid farewell to longtime stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America.

Joe and Anthony Russo directed the movie. Its official synopsis reads, "The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame." The film's massive ensemble cast included Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is streaming now on Disney+. Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the movie three years later.