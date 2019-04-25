Marvel Fans Remember Anniversary of Avengers: Endgame Release in Theaters 3 Years Ago
Three years ago, Marvel Studios released Avengers: Endgame into theaters, bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. Marvel fans are taking the opportunity to celebrate the film on Twitter. Avengers: Endgame became the top-grossing film ever for a while until Avatar returned to theaters and reclaimed the top spot on the all-time box office chart. Avengers: Endgame has made $2.797 billion worldwide. It resolved a decade of connected storylines from the first three phases of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and bid farewell to longtime stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Chris Evans as Captain America.
Joe and Anthony Russo directed the movie. Its official synopsis reads, "The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame." The film's massive ensemble cast included Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.
Avengers: Endgame is streaming now on Disney+. Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the movie three years later.
Captain Marvel Makes and Entrance
Captain Marvel Destroys Thanos ship ✨💫🦸♀️#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/o8JcHRNGdM— Captain Marvel Vzla 🦸♀️✨ (@CaptMarvelVzla) April 25, 2022
Iron Man
And i...am... Ironman.💔#Ironman #MarvelStudios #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/cfqbYymxFj— Ａｌｏｎｅｂｏｙᱬ (@ItzVarun_____) April 26, 2022
3,000
It's been 3 years already... I will never forget how it felt to watch it for the first time in theaters..
I love you 3,000#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ZXvZnU0vSF— Edwin | Blonde Nayeon Lockdown (@SoneOnceBrigade) April 25, 2022
Experience of a Lifetime
It's been 3 years since a true cinematic experience of lifetime was released. This movie is not just a movie for me but it's the part of my life and a phenomenal experience that I think I will ever experience. Yeah guys! It's been 3 years since #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/wTT4eAvulg— Ketan • 🌙 • (@TheNameIsKetan) April 26, 2022
End of an Era
3 years ago today #AvengersEndgame End of an era. It has been such an amazing 10 years ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xyaEfz8jxG— Elena 👨👩👧 (@Elena09766) April 24, 2022
Infinity Saga Finale
#AvengersEndgame released 3 years ago today 🎥
An incredible conclusion to the ‘Infinity Saga’👏 pic.twitter.com/wnvZMj1rFe— The Weekly Cut (@weeklycut) April 25, 2022
History
3 years ago, Avengers Endgame released in theatres and the rest is history!
Tony Stark – Iron Man
Captain America
Peter Parker – Spiderman
Retweet#AvengersEndgame #ThorLoveAndThunder #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/keJXhvRgJX— Gautam Gada (@GautamGada) April 26, 2022
Peter's Back
happy 3 years since peter parker stepped out of that portal and made audiences go wild in #AvengersEndgame 🥳 pic.twitter.com/GJOdi7ZlxK— tomhollandfiles (@tomhollandfiles) April 25, 2022
Iron Savior
Three years ago today, Tony Stark died for your sins! #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/EiOQ2tXiDf— Sugapablo (@sugapablo) April 25, 2022
Signing Off
It's been three years ever since the original six avengers signed out. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/UvC6YzkVqj— cy ⧗ happy 3rd year avengers endgame (@scarlynat) April 25, 2022