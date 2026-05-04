The Hunger Games Franchise Is Finally Streaming Free (But There’s a Catch)

The Hunger Games franchise is one of the most popular dystopian media franchises of the 21st century. Launching in 2012 with the Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson-led film, Suzanne Collins’ novel series has since been brought to the screen for four additional movies in a franchise that has grossed over $3 billion so far and continues to grow. Given their massive popularity, the movies are typically pretty easy to find on streaming, but it’s never been as cheap as now. The Hunger Games franchise just arrived to free streaming, but it’s not all good news for fans.

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The Hunger Games fans can now stream the franchise completely free on Tubi, but only the first four movies. The original series chronicling the journey of Katniss Everdeen as she transitions from a tribute fighting for survival to the reluctant face of a revolution against the tyrannical Capitol of Panem, joined the free streaming platform on May 1st. Only the franchise’s most recent installment, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, isn’t available on Tubi. The movie, about the 10th Hunger Games and an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow and District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, is available on subscription-based platforms like Hulu, AMC+, and Philo.

The Hunger Games Franchise Is Streaming on Tubi at the Perfect Time

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The arrival of the original The Hunger Games movies to free streaming couldn’t have come at a better time. Fans are just months away from heading to theaters to catch the sixth installment in the iconic sci-fi dystopian franchise, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The upcoming movie is based on Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name and takes place between the events of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and the first four Hunger Games movies. It follows a young Haymitch Abernathy as he is thrust into the brutal 50th Hunger Games, aka the Second Quarter Quell, where the Capitol doubles the number of tributes, forcing each district to send four children instead of two.

While the upcoming movie, scheduled to hit theaters on November 20th, is set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen enters the arena, the story successfully bridges the gap between the era of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and the original series. Beyond just explaining the events that shaped Haymitch into the mentor seen in The Hunger Games, the story offers insight into Katniss’ family, including her father and mother, as well as other familiar figures like Mags, who mentors Haymitch before later mentoring Finnick Odair in the trilogy, and Effie Trinket. Others, like Plutarch Heavensbee, Beetee Latier, and Wiress, also appear. The story also connects to the wider universe by referencing the Covey, the Meadow, and other elements of District 12 history, helping fill in the blanks and expand the history of the rebellion.

What’s New on Tubi?

May is a big month for streaming on Tubi, and viewers can stream all of the new arrivals completely free. In addition to The Hunger Games movies, Tubi started the month by stocking other great films like Dawn of The Planet Of The Apes and Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, No Country For Old Men, Edward Scissorhands, Practical Magic, Don’t Breathe, Flags Of Our Fathers, and Face/Off.

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