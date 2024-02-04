The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Star Wants To Work With Ryan Coogler

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is being released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD next week. In honor of the prequel film's physical media release, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with some of the actors from the film. We talked to Ashley Liao (Clemensia Dovecote) about working with Viola Davis and her future hopes for the franchise. Liao also shared her love for X-Men's Mystique, and she's not the only Hunger Games actor who enjoys Marvel. We also spoke with Nick Benson, who plays Jessup in the film. We asked the actor if he has any Marvel or DC aspirations, and he revealed he wants to work with Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler.

"I would love to do a superhero thing, but it seems because they're pulling from the vault now because there's so much superhero material. Obviously, Black Panther 3 or 4 or something would be awesome," Benson shared. "And working with Ryan Coogler would be incredible. You know what? I'll say that."

When we mentioned that young T'Challa will eventually need to grow up, Benson added, "Exactly, right ... Maybe he has a brother."

During the interview, Benson also talked about being a fan of The Hunger Games before being cast as Jessup.

"I was definitely a fan," Benson shared. "I read the books before. Me and my sister. We were both fans. And then when the movies came out, we were one of the first ones in the theater. She dressed up for the midnight premiere. I don't know if I went that far, but we were definitely there. We were The Hunger Games kids for sure. Coming into it, I was definitely already a fan of this, more than I am now."

Is Black Panther 3 Happening?

Last January, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright (Shuri) said in an interview a threequel is in the works, though it may take a while for it to come to fruition. Currently, no official movie has been announced, but fans would be surprised if a threquel doesn't get made at some point down the line.

"I think it's already in the works," Wright told Variety last year. "You know, we just had a terrific two years of just bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup, and Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab so it's going to take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that."

Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.