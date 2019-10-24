Timothee Chalamet and Robert Pattinson Star in Final Trailer for Netflix’s The King

Before Robert Pattinson takes on the mantle of Batman for DC and Warner Bros., he’s going toe-to-toe with the King of England in a new medieval epic for Netflix. Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet stars in The King, a new film from the service that is set to make its global streaming debut next month. With just over a week until it becomes available on Netflix, the final trailer for The King has been released online, and it teases a massive showdown between the forces of England and France.

The final trailer, which you can watch in the video above, shows the story of Hal (Chalamet), who is eventually crowned King Henry V of England, tasked with ruling his country despite his utter lack of experience. Joel Edgerton, Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, and Thomasin McKenzie also star in the film.

The King is directed by David Michod, who is best known for his feature films Animal Kingdom and The Rover, the former of which inspired TNT’s hit TV series of the same name. Michod and Edgerton wrote the screenplay for their latest collaboration.

Take a look at Netflix’s official synopsis for The King:

Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton).

The King will be released globally on Netflix on November 1st.