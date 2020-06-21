The King’s Man Releases New Poster

It's a big day for fans of The Kingsman franchise! The third installment of the franchise, The King's Man, is set to be released later this year, and a new trailer for the film just dropped. The movie is a prequel that will take place long before the events of Kingsman: The Secret Service andKingsman: The Golden Circle. The King's Man is set to follow Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson as they serve as some of the earliest agents of the cabal. In addition to the new trailer, which you can watch above, a brand new poster for the film was also released today.

Operating under the slogan "Manners maketh the man," Director Matthew Vaughn previously told ComicBook.com the prequel will very much dive into why the slogan came to be. “We will in some ways. We’ll discover why manners maketh man," Vaughn said at New York Comic-Con last year. "We’ll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It’s got a lot of what I’ll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember." The director added, "It’s an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn’t be a war, and then it happened. We’re living in a crazy time right now.”

In addition to Fiennes and Dickinson, The King's Man is set to star Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Joel Basman. Vaughn directed from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The King's Man is currently set to be released on September 18th.

