The Newest Trailer For The King's Man Has Arrived

A new trailer for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man has arrived! The prequel, which is set long before the events of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, is set to follow Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson as they serve as some of the earliest agents of the cabal. Operating under the slogan "Manners maketh the man," Vaughn previously told ComicBook.com the prequel will very much dive into why the slogan came to be.

"'We are the first independent intelligence agency.' Watch the brand-new trailer for #TheKingsMan, in theaters September 18, 2020," @KingsManMovie tweeted. You can check out the trailer in the video above or in the tweet below:

“We will in some ways. We’ll discover why manners maketh man," Vaughn said at New York Comic-Con last year. "We’ll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It’s got a lot of what I’ll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember." The director added, "It’s an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn’t be a war, and then it happened. We’re living in a crazy time right now.”

In addition to Fiennes and Dickinson, The King's Man is set to star Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Joel Basman. Vaughn directed from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The King's Man is currently set for release on September 18th.

