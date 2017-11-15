Tiffany Haddish To Star In New Line’s ‘The Kitchen’

It looks like Tiffany Haddish is headed to the world of comic book adaptations.

The rising star has reportedly booked a lead role in New Line‘s live-action adaptation of The Kitchen, according to Variety. It’s currently unknown exactly what role Haddish will be playing, just that she will be part of the film’s female-led ensemble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unfamiliar with The Kitchen, now is a better time than ever to catch up. The story originated in an eight-issue Vertigo Comics miniseries from Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle, which gained a fan following and critical acclaim. The Kitchen follows three women, Kath, Raven, and Angie, through their lives in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen. The women take over and drastically change the local Irish mob scene after their mobster husbands are arrested.

New Line’s adaptation of The Kitchen will be written and directed by Straight Outta Compton screenwriter Andrea Berloff, and produced by The Social Network‘s Michael De Luca.

Haddish is best known for her role in this summer’s hit comedy Girls Trip, as well as appearances in The Carmichael Show and Keanu. She made history this past week for being the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live.

As of right now, New Line has not provided any other casting or production updates for The Kitchen. Keep an eye on ComicBook.com as we provide more updates.