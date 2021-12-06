The Last Duel Director Ridley Scott Lashes Out at Journalist Who Calls His Film “More Realistic” Than Previous Work

Ridley Scott is a filmmaker who has no problem speaking his mind and he’s staying true to form and not mincing words in a recent exchange with a Russian journalist about his film, The Last Duel. In the interview the journalist comments on how The Last Duel is “more realistic” than Scott’s previous works, Kingdom of Heaven or Robin Hood, and Scott has some very choice words for the comment. The filmmaker quickly cut the journalist off.

“Sir, f-ck you. F-ck you,” Scott said. “Thank you very much, F-ck you. Go f-ck yourself, sir. Go on.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time Scott has had some very direct comments when it comes to The Last Duel. Previously, in an appearance on the WTF Podcast, Scott said that the issue with the film’s lackluster box office performance was millennials and their cell phone use. The film was very well received, critically, but performed poorly at the box office.

“Disney did a fantastic promotion job,” Scott said. “The bosses loved the movie because I was concerned it was not for them. I think what it boils down to – what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f-cking cell phones. The millennian [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you told it on the cell phone. This is a broad stroke, but I think we’re dealing with it right now with Facebook. This is a misdirection that has happened where it’s given the wrong kind of confidence to this latest generation, I think.”

Even though Scott put the film’s box office woes on the shoulders of one particular demographic, he did note that his comments were a “broad stroke”, and many have noted that there are likely a number of contributing factors as to why the film wasn’t as much of a box office draw as it could have been, among them being its genre, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

Scott did go on in that interview to note that he stands behind his film—and that he’s not looking back.

“That’s the call you make,” Scott said. “That’s the call Fox made. We all thought it was a terrific script. And we made it. You can’t win all the time. I’ve never had one regret on any movie I’ve ever made. Nothing. I learned very early on to be your own critic. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you just did. Walk away. Make sure you’re happy. And don’t look back. That’s me.”

What do you think about Scott’s response to the comment about The Last Duel being “more realistic” than some of his other films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.