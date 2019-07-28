The Lion King to Cross $1 Billion Just Two Weeks After Premiere

It seems like Disney has figured out the formula to maximize their box office success. While 2019 is an otherwise down year, the House of Mouse has already seen three separate films cross the billion dollar mark. And just three weeks after premiering in theaters in the international market, The Lion King is poised to pounce on that milestone as well.

The latest box office reports put the live-action remake of The Lion King at $962.7 million, with the film only premiering in the United States last weekend. It also has yet to debut yet in Japan or Italy, meaning there’s a lot more to come for the return of the King.

The Lion King would be joining Aladdin, Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame in the billion dollar club from just 2019 alone. The Disney-owned Marvel Studios also made Sony’s sole billion dollar-grossing film with Spider-Man: Far From Home, though they benefit from the exposure and subsequent merchandise sales.

Disney has been dominating the box office despite the down year for cinema in 2019. Some analysts and fans are debating if this is healthy for the industry, especially with Disney purchasing one of their major competitors in 20th Century Fox. And with Star Wars, Marvel Studios, Pixar originals, animated films, live-action remakes, and the return of Avatar in the pipeline, their dominance isn’t set to end anytime soon.

The Lion King is now playing in theaters; check out the synopsis below.

“Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

