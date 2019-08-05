The Little Mermaid Live Starring Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, and Shaggy Announced By ABC

Right now is a great time to be a fan of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. 30 years after the acclaimed Disney animated classic was released in theaters, there are now two live-action adaptations of the material in the works. Walt Disney Studios is working on a live-action feature film based on The Little Mermaid, and now ABC has announced that a live broadcast performance is also on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC is finally moving forward with its live stage version of The Little Mermaid, and with an all-star cast attached to the production. The special is set to air on Tuesday, November 5th at 8 pm ET as a part of The Wonderful World of Disney.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moana star Auli’i Cravalho will portray Ariel in the stage version of The Little Mermaid, making it her second time taking on the role of a Disney Princess. Queen Latifah is set to play the role of the villainous Ursula and Shaggy, best known for his hit 2000 song “It Wasn’t Me,” has been given the part of Ariel’s loyal lobster companion, Sebastian.

ABC had originally planned to air a version of The Little Mermaid Live back in 2017, cutting together live performances of the classic songs with clips from the original movie. It was ultimately scrapped ahead of its October 2017 premiere dates. Glenn Slater, lyricist from The Little Mermaid on Broadway, will contribute in some way to the new special. Richard Craft is also set to executive produce.

You can take a look at ABC’s rendering of the stage design below.

Disney is also working on a live-action feature version of The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall and written by Jane Goldman and David Magee. Halle Bailey will star as Ariel alongside Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Javier Bardem and Harry Styles have also been linked to potential roles in the film.