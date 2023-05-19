Disney's The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll Is 20% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid film starring Halle Bailey is right around the corner, and we've seen quite a few dolls released from Disney and Mattel. That said, Mattel's first Ariel doll based on Halle Bailey's character is currently avaiable here on Amazon for only $11.99, which is 20% off the list price and an all-time low. Keep an eye on Walmart for a price match for the same price. The poseable figure measures roughly 13-inches from head to fin and features an ombre-colored mermaid tail with a sparkly glitter fin. Details about the rest of the dolls in the lineup can be found below.

At the top of the list there's Disney's 17-inch Ariel doll that is limited to 5200 units worldwide. The doll is priced at $149.99, but it's definitely a step up from Mattel's offerings. The fully-poseable doll features flowing hair, rooted eyelashes, a sequined tail, ruffled trims and iridescent organza fins, and an individually numbered certificate of authenticity. It also comes with dinglehopper, spyglass and shoulder bag accessories. You can order one here at shopDisney while they last.

As for the Mattel lineup, they recently added new dolls of Ariel, Ursula, Ariel's sisters, playsets, and more. Highlights of the new The Little Mermaid drops include a deluxe Ariel doll that features an iridescent tail, a detailed costume (including jewelry) and more. There's also an Ursula fashion doll, an Ariel doll that transforms from mermaid mode to human mode with a quick adjustment of the tail, a Sing & Dream doll that plays a clip of "Part of Your World", and multi-packs featuring King Triton and Ariel's sisters. There's even a playset of Ariel's grotto. You can find all of the new releases here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping at EE on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout).

While you're at it, make sure to check out the new The Little Mermaid Funko Pops and LEGO sets that are on the way.

Who stars in The Little Mermaid?

The Little Mermaid stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Halle Bailey as Ariel.

What is The Little Mermaid about?

Here's how Disney describes the upcoming live-action remake: "The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar®-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide May 26, 2023. "The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy."

"This movie means so much to me, since I was a little girl," Bailey told ComicBook.com during D23 Expo. "I think, approaching this role, I said to myself, 'I can only try my hardest and make myself proud. If I make the little girl inside me happy, then I know I did a good job and I know I'm doing my best.' I just gave it my all, and I hope people can take something away from it."