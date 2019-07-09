The Little Mermaid Fans Are Creating Art Inspired by Halle Bailey’s Casting

Last week, it was revealed that Halle Bailey is set to play Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The casting has sparked a pretty massive conversation on social media, with quite a lot fans rallying behind Bailey adapting the character for a whole new generation.
“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” the film’s director, Rob Marshall, said in a statement when Bailey’s casting was announced.
In the days since Bailey was officially cast, social media has been flooded with some fan-made renditions of what she could look like in the role. The pieces have covered all sorts of art styles and designs, but have showcased how awesome it will be to see Bailey play Ariel. Here are just a few of our favorites.
Part of Your World
🎵 Watch and you’ll see— Nilah Magruder (@nilaffle) July 4, 2019
Some day I’ll be
Part of your world 🎵 #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/Dn5M7noFcq
A+
I decided to rework my Little Mermaid piece after the news of Disney casting Halle Bailey as Ariel in the live action film!— Chris Ables Art (@chrisablesart) July 7, 2019
.#illustration #illustrator #drawing #digitalartist #fanart #procreate #chrisablesart #disney #littlemermaid #ariel #hallebailey #disneyanimation pic.twitter.com/1NZUmbbdCc
The Next Generation
I’m so excited to see what Halle does with this role! She has every bit of Ariel’s spirit and voice and I can’t wait to hear her sing Part of Your World i’m gonna cry 100% #thelittlemermaid #disney #fanart @chloexhalle @DisneyStudios pic.twitter.com/3nYCQ7Jz4C— Delaney @ artfight (@deeevgart) July 5, 2019
#MyAriel
My Ariel @chloexhalle pic.twitter.com/J9iObZYKhw— MattyB (@matthewb_) July 4, 2019
Adorable
I always wanted to do something with this aesthetic #Ariel <3 a=”” href=”https://t.co/hLUXmuscux” data-mce-href=”https://t.co/hLUXmuscux”>pic.twitter.com/hLUXmuscux— 🍓 NicoMyrna 🍓⚙💥 (@NicoMyrna_) July 4, 2019
Yes She Is
🥰 #partofthatworld #ariel #HalleIsAriel #HalleBailey #TheLittleMermaid 💙🧜🏽♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/RTQDBoOqFy— tara nicole✨🌈 (@nicoledessine) July 4, 2019
Get Hyped
quick ariel art 🧜🏾♀️🧜🏾♀️🧜🏾♀️💞 pic.twitter.com/CamIGC6lrB— inés (@ine8s) July 4, 2019
Can’t Wait
#HalleBailey as #Ariel 🧜🏾♀️🐚 #TheLittleMermaid #Disney #TheLittleMermaidLiveAction @chloexhalle @Disney https://t.co/hN6M2SLj7g pic.twitter.com/x1E0y7vzqo— Hayden Williams (@Hayden_Williams) July 4, 2019
Gorgeous
Warm-up painting because I am SO INCREDIBLY HERE FOR IT #TheLittleMermaid @chloexhalle pic.twitter.com/kWom3RE9tq— Alice X. Zhang (@alicexz) July 4, 2019