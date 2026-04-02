The Lord of the Rings Star Breaks Silence on The Hunt for Gollum Movie, And Its Place Within the Trilogy

Over a decade after audiences seemingly bid farewell to Middle-earth on the big screen, the Lord of the Rings franchise is gearing up for its return to theaters. Spinoff movie The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to premiere in December 2027, looking to fill in some of the gaps of the original trilogy. Perhaps the biggest selling point of the project is its “getting the band back together” nature, as it’ll serve as the return for some notable Lord of the Rings veterans. In addition to Andy Serkis (who’s directing in addition to starring as Gollum), Elijah Wood is reprising Frodo, and now he’s discussed his involvement with the film.

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During an appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Wood talked about The Hunt for Gollum, addressing whether or not it can live up to the heights of the initial trilogy. “I don’t think it has to,” he said. “Because it doesn’t bear the weight of the trilogy. It’s not the trilogy. It’s not those books. But it is certainly excerpts from the books, and it is characters from the books, and it is all canon … it is a side quest. It’s a side story. I think it’ll provide a lot of context for Gollum and an understanding of that character that we only got a bit of in the [Return of the King] prologue.”

He continued, “I know that this was something that was super important to Andy, and I’m sure he’ll talk about it, but like, the why. The “why?” of it. And I think they got excited at the notion of a nugget of a story, and then they wrote it and realized that they had found the why. Like, “Why am I doing this? Well, this is why I’m doing this.” So, it’s filled with integrity.” Wood also went on to highlight that most of the behind-the-scenes crew from the Lord of the Rings trilogy is returning to further ensure a sense of authenticity.

The “Why?” Is the Biggest Question The Hunt for Gollum Needs to Answer

Image via New Line Cinema

The original Lord of the Rings trilogy has endured as one of the most beloved film series of all time, earning widespread critical acclaim and numerous accolades (including a record-tying 11 Oscar wins for Return of the King). While those movies continue to resonate and have a passionate fan base, Middle-earth’s overall on-screen track record is decidedly more uneven. The Hobbit trilogy was financially successful but earned mixed reviews, even though Peter Jackson returned to direct. There were extenuating circumstances that contributed to how the Hobbit movies turned out (the decision to turn it from two films to three didn’t help from a creative perspective), but they still serve as cautionary tales illustrating that perhaps Lord of the Rings was a case of catching lightning in a bottle.

It’s fascinating to hear Wood address the question of “why?” in his interview because that’s arguably the biggest hurdle The Hunt for Gollum needs to clear. After The Hobbit soured some viewers on further big-screen adventures in Middle-earth, the concept of The Hunt for Gollum hasn’t done much to reignite interest in a franchise continuation. On paper, it reads as Hollywood’s latest attempt to tap into nostalgia for an iconic IP, leaning heavily into familiar fan-favorite elements. As Wood alludes to, The Hunt for Gollum is an interquel set during the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, chronicling Gandalf and Aragorn’s attempt to track Gollum down after Gandalf realizes Bilbo was in possession of the One Ring.

Though The Hunt for Gollum draws from excerpts from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, that premise seems a bit thin to be the foundation for a full-length feature. Gandalf and Aragorn’s search is just a small part of a larger text, and expanding that into a blockbuster movie runs the risk of spreading the idea far too thin to remain interesting. In addition to concerns about the story, there are also reports indicating Aragorn will be recast with a younger actor, presenting The Hunt for Gollum with another major obstacle. If fans aren’t immediately sold on the “why?” being worthwhile, they could choose to ignore The Hunt for Gollum.

Of course, film history is full of movies that turned out better than anyone expected, so there’s always a chance The Hunt for Gollum pleasantly surprises. Though it’s hard to shake the feeling studio executives are trying to milk a famous franchise for all it’s worth, the people involved with the film are deeply passionate about the source material and understand the magnitude of what they’re attempting. This spinoff isn’t on the same scale and scope of the original trilogy, but it’s still adding to that story, which means great care has to be taken to ensure it’s a necessary chapter that organically fits within the tapestry of the narrative. Hopefully, when fans finally get a taste of what Serkis and Co. have in store, they will understand why the movie was made.

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