The Marvels: Brie Larson Teases Trips to “Insane Worlds” in Captain Marvel 2

Brie Larson is going higher, further, faster to "insane" new worlds in The Marvels. Filming is now underway on the Captain Marvel sequel from first-time Marvel director Nia DaCosta, who unites Carol Danvers (Larson), WandaVision's grown-up Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Along with the return of old friend Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), The Marvels is going where no Marvel movie has gone before when Larson soars back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson told Sirius XM. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day."

"They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see," added the Captain Marvel 2 star. "You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

Story details remain under wraps, but Larson told SiriusXM there's "so much going on" in The Marvels. "A lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about, but boy, oh boy, is it good. And you're going to be very excited about it."

On working with Candyman director DaCosta, who takes over from Captain Marvel directing duo Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Larson said, "She's amazing. She's so awesome. And cool and clear."

"The thing that I love about her too is she gave the best pitch," Larson continued. "Like, that's the thing that I love about it is like she just came in, was ready, had such an incredible take on this story and on this film. And I'm so happy that she's guiding this. I'm thrilled."

Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, and Samuel L. Jackson, Marvel Studios' The Marvels is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11, 2022.