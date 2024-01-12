The Marvels Deleted Scene Reveals Valkryie in Hilarious Mixup With Ms. Marvel

The Marvels flew into theaters late last year, spotlighting a number of heroines within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the biggest surprises of the film was the return of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who exchanged a brief interaction with Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). IGN recently exclusively debuted a new deleted scene from The Marvels, which adds an even weirder wrinkle to that dynamic. The clip shows Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) answering a video call for Valkyrie, in which she introduces herself by her superhero name. This leads Valkyrie to suspect that Carol got "married again", a reference to her marriage of convenience to Prince Yan (Park Seo-Joon), before Kamala corrects her and awkwardly ends the call.

Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, finds herself in Captain Marvel's ship after an unexpected switch and incredulously picks up a call from Valkyrie in this deleted scene from The Marvels. pic.twitter.com/dIXL6Waso3 — IGN (@IGN) January 11, 2024

How Does Valkyrie Appear in The Marvels?

The film sees Carol, Kamala, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) partnering up after their light-based powers became entagled. As they learn, the snafu is due to Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who is ripping open jump points across space and time in order to funnel resources onto Hala. This includes destroying the atmosphere on Tarnax and killing many of the Skrulls on the planet — but Carol, Kamala, and Monica work to save as many of them as they can.

Once the dust settles and everyone is on Carol's ship, she calls up "a friend" to help get the Skrull refugees to safety — Valkyrie, who arrives via the Bifrost. She and Carol exchange greetings, and Valkyrie remarks that Carol has finally found a team of sorts for herself, which Carol downplays. Valkyrie gives Carol a kiss on the cheek, and then transports the Skrulls away on the Bifrost. It is unclear exactly where Valkyrie is taking the Skrulls, whether to the New Asgardian society in Norway or somewhere else, although the anti-Skrull sentiment established at the end of Secret Invasion could definitely complicate them going to Earth.

Will There Be a Captain Marvel 3?

While a third Captain Marvel film has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, franchise star Brie Larson told Entertainment Tonight late last year that "there is definitely something" for Carol even beyond the events of The Marvels.

"I don't want Marvel to come for me, but there is something," Larson explained. "There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to so."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

What do you think of this new deleted scene from The Marvels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!