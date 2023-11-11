The Marvels Finally Answers One of Ms. Marvel's Biggest Questions

The Marvels ends up answering one of Ms. Marvel's biggest questions and it's all about Kamala Khan's bangles. Early in the film, the villain, Dar-Benn comes into possession of the other Quantum Band. That's right, Marvel Studios confirmed that Ms. Marvel's bangles are actually the Quantum Bands. Debates around their origin and what comic book item they were supposed to be raged during the Disney+ TV series. Now, we know that their power derives from being able to cross space and time. As Kree artifacts, they also link to Captain Marvel's powers and Monica Rambeau's abilities.

As stated in the film, uniting the bands and hitting them together was strong enough to overload the jump point system that MCU heroes use as a fast-travel method around the universe. That means that Kamala Khan's bangles would be of great importance to a villain like Kang the Conqueror, for example. Dar-Benn rushed to use them and tore a hole between universes, igniting an Incursion. That means that Earth-616 is even more likely to have to deal with defending itself from other groups that might want to see it annihilated in place of their own. It's a plot thread that's going to come up down the line.

The Marvels Producer Teases Ms. Marvel's Connection To Secret Wars

Kamala Khan is a big part of what Marvel has on tap going forward. TotalFilm spoke to The Marvels producer Mary Livanos about how this movie connects Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. In the discussion with the executive and director Nia DaCosta, they teased that fans would be learning more about the bangle and its significance. Marvel fans know that there's a Multiversal War coming from the details in the Loki series. However, Ms. Marvel's favorite accessories might end up being massively important by the time Secret Wars rolls around.

"In Ms. Marvel, we learned that the bangle, paired with some other form of power, can force a temporary hole in space and time to lead to somewhere else," Livanos shared with the outlet. "With the power of both bangles, more is definitely possible. And we see the culmination of that over the course of this movie. It definitely leads to plentiful opportunities for the future of the MCU, whatever the Avengers and Secret Wars teams may want to do with them."

What Happens In The Marvels?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

