Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Teases Kamala Khan's MCU Future: "I Know So Much Right Now"

Warning: this story contains mild spoilers for Ms. Marvel. "Let's be honest: it's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world," says new teen superhero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in the first episode of Ms. Marvel. By Wednesday's Episode 4, "Seeing Red," the cosmic-powered 16-year-old Pakistani-American from Jersey City may do just that. Traveling to Karachi, Pakistan, to learn more about the inherited bangle that unlocks her superpowers, Kamala meets Kareem (Aramis Knight) and the Red Daggers — not a Pakistani boy band, as Kamala quips, but a line of warriors who protect their people from threats of the unseen.

Threats like The Clandestines (a.k.a. The Clan Destine), the Djinn exiled from their homeworld in the Noor Dimension. Led by Najma (Nimra Bucha), the trapped Djinn seek Kamala's help to return to their hidden realm. But as best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) warned plainly: "If you help them go home, some things might go boom."

As Kamala learns in Ms. Marvel Episode 4, if Najma and The Clandestines use the bangle to tear down the Veil of Noor separating their dimension from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they'll unleash their realm — destroying the world.

"I love keeping the secrets. I know so much right now, and it's the greatest power ever," Vellani teased Marvel.com about what might happen in the final two episodes of Ms. Marvel and beyond. "I was that kid who just wanted to know every possible theory and every possible spoiler because it made me feel more knowledgeable. And now I actually do know those things, and it's a good feeling."

The Avengers fan-girl just might save the world before she returns in The Marvels, the theatrical Captain Marvel sequel teaming Kamala with her hero, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), and the superhero Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Also starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and MCU newcomer Zawe Ashton in a villainous role, Vellani reprises her breakout role as Kamala Khan when Marvel Studios' The Marvels opens in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Co-starring Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha, new episodes of Ms. Marvel are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.