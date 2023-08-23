Marvel's Echo: New Report Debunks Delay Rumors

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well underway, bringing audiences a number of new movies and Disney+ television shows. Among these upcoming projects is Echo, a live-action series that will follow the continued adventures of Maya Lopez / Echo (Alaqua Cox). After news broke earlier this summer that Echo will be dropping all of its episodes at once this fall, some had begun to wonder if the show's release date had changed once again. Despite not being listed on a Disney release schedule revealed during the latest quarterly earnings call, it sounds like Echo's fate is ultimately still safe and sound. According to a new report from TVLine, Echo's previous November 29, 2023 release date remains unchanged.

"You do sort of a general overall break, and then we lay out some arcs, and then we go back in and brick by brick. There just simply was not enough time to do it that way," Echo showrunner Marion Dayre said during an appearance on the Writers Panel podcast. "So it was sort of grabbing things from, like The Act, which was a limited series on Hulu, which we broke fairly quickly, so taking some of that, you know, laying out some tent poles that we more or less stuck with and shifting them around with the way that we did."

What Is Echo About?

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

"I grew up not seeing anyone that looked like me on the screen, so now this generation will be able to have someone — a person of color who's deaf — that they can see," Cox explained in an interview late last year. "So having this authentic representation is amazing."

"You will see, once she leaves New York, she's faced with some issues," Cox revealed. "So she goes to Oklahoma, where she originally lives. She will try to find the definition of family and community and what it means to her, because she's been alone for so long. So she wants to try to get back involved with her family, and connect with her Indigenous roots as well."

Echo is expected to debut on Disney+ on November 29th.

