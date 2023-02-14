Kevin Feige Says Kamala Khan Essentially Steals The Marvels

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani steals the show in The Marvels according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Entertainment Weekly sat down with the MCU architect to talk about the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel and Phase 5 writ large. In the conversation, he told the outlet that Kamala Khan is an absolute bright spot in the summer blockbuster. Brie Larson might be back as Carol Danvers, but she's going to have to share the spotlight with Vellani and Teyonah Paris's Monica Rambeau. In fact, Feige also had some strong compliments for the trio as things continued on. "There's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica & Kamala & Carol together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together," he mentioned.

Feige hinted, "Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I'm very proud of the Ms. Marvel show. I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels, which is coming out [July 28]. It makes me excited that people will, I hope, see that movie and then go back and revisit those shows on Disney+."

He later said, "The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War. She can't believe she's with these other heroes, and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."

Get Ready For A Lot of Skrulls Moving Forward

One of the core tensions at play in Phase 5 is more space and cosmic elements than ever in these films. Expect to see a lot of the Skrulls in Secret Invasion and The Marvels according to Feige.

"That's what the entire movie is about. There are fun cosmic elements to it. Marvel comic fans will recognize elements of the Kree-Skrull war. And it's picking up directly after the end of Captain Marvel 1, not in timeline but in story. We also do that in our upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and those are two very different follow-ups to that movie," he added. "Tonally, they couldn't be more different. But there's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with one another."

