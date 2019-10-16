Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly in Negotiations for The Matrix 4

The cast surrounding The Matrix 4 is beginning to take shape, and it sounds like one fan-favorite character might be a part of that. According to a new report from Deadline, Jada Pinkett Smith is currently in negotiations to reprise her role as Niobe in the upcoming sequel. Pinkett Smith previously played the character in the second and third films, The Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions. The report does indicate that it’s “not a done deal yet”, so it sounds like there’s a chance that she might not return.

Niobe is from Zion, and the captain of the Logos hovercraft. She’s also one of the rebels in the war against the Machines and the Matrix. In the virtual world of The Matrix, Niobe is a gifted martial artist. Smith’s character Niobe also appeared in the Enter the Matrix videogame and The Matrix Online multiplayer game.

In the years since Matrix Revolutions, Pinkett Smith has made appearances on Gotham, the Madagascar franchise, and Girls Trip.

If Pinkett Smith does join The Matrix 4, she would appear alongside a pretty significant cast of new and returning actors. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are set to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, with Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II rumored to portray the younger version of Morpheus. On Tuesday, it was announced that Neil Patrick Harris would also be joining the film in a currently-unknown role.

Lana Wachowski will be writing and directing the film. Wachowski will produce alongside Grant Hill. The script was co-written alongside Aleksander Hemon and David Mitchell.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski added.

Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures are set to produce and globally distribute the new Matrix movie.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said when Matrix 4 was announced. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix.”

