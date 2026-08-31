The MCU’s Storm Actress Just Proved She’s Ready for the Role, and Fans “Love the Energy and Dedication”

For months, there was rampant fan speculation about who the MCU would eventually cast as the X-Men. Already, there was considerable suspicion that Sadie Sink’s mystery character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day was actually Jean Grey, thereby kicking off the MCU’s new X-Men, and right around Brand New Day’s release, which confirmed that Sink is indeed the MCU’s Jean Grey, Samara Weaving was confirmed as the MCU’s Emma Frost. However, it wasn’t until D23 that a much longer lineup of X-Men casting choices were revealed, including Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, and Maya Boyd as Storm.

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There were mixed reactions to this news, as can be expected in a large fanbase like that of the MCU. While many had suspected that Kit Connor would be Cyclops, as that was heavily rumored to be Marvel’s choice, and Kevin Feige himself had confirmed that Adam Driver was in talks for the X-Men (although he made it sound as though Driver was going to reject the offer, as he has apparently routinely done with other roles), other casting decisions came as a surprise. That included Boyd as Storm, especially because many had been pushing for Jayme Lawson to play the character. However, fans should feel much more comfortable putting their concerns to bed and embracing Boyd as their new Storm based on a recent social media post that confirms she’s ready for the role.

Maya Boyd Is Fully Preparing To Play Storm

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In a brand-new Instagram story, Boyd was pictured holding numerous Storm comics, alongside the caption “Bought every one.” Thus far, fans have responded to this post with considerable enthusiasm, frequently commending Boyd’s dedication to the role, which isn’t always the case with actors, including those stepping into massive franchises like the MCU, DC, Star Wars, or others. On our own post showing the image, one comment reads, “‘Bought every one’ is exactly the kind of commitment we respect,” and a similar comment says, “RESPECT,” with a saluting emoji. Another X post about Boyd’s story is full of similar replies, including one that says, “I hope this isn’t performative, because it’s 100% a green flag for her in that role,” and another that says, “Prepared final boss, love the energy and dedication and I hope to see her twice in 2028.”

An actor prepares. ⛈️🌪️



Storm’s actress Maya Boyd shares image to Instagram showing her comic haul!



“bought every one” pic.twitter.com/XGr5kKvK56 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 31, 2026

Although a few comments, including one mentioned above, did question the validity of the post versus performance, there’s little reason to believe this image wasn’t genuine from Boyd, and that’s a major positive sign. While it’s of course not required for an actor to read up on their character to this degree, and there are many examples of actors stepping into major roles without doing so, this level of dedication is arguably exactly what the MCU needs to see right now, especially when it comes to a movie (and no doubt myriad movies and/or shows afterwards) as important as the X-Men.