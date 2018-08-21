‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ 25th Anniversary Blu-rays Have a Sing-Along Mode

Once again, Disney is reminding us that 1993 was a really good year for them in terms of delivering classic Halloween movies. First they unveiled the 25th anniversary Blu-ray edition of Hocus Pocus, and now they’ve given Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas a similar treatment.

One would imagine that the 25th anniversary would be an ideal opportunity to deliver a 4K version of The Nightmare Before Christmas, but, like they did with Hocus Pocus, Disney chose the lazy route and stuck with standard Blu-ray. That’s extremely disappointing, and a little baffling when you think about how popular this film is. It deserves better. Still, if you don’t already own NBX on Blu-ray there are a few reasons why it might be worth picking up.

First off, it’s inexpensive. The standard edition of The Nightmare Before Christmas Blu-ray will only set you back $15 at Target and $17.99 on Amazon and Walmart at the moment. The Amazon version is covered by their pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur between now and the September 4th release date.

However, Target had the ultimate deal with an exclusive version that included a 40 page gallery book for only $12.99. Not surprisingly, that sold out in moments. Still, keep tabs on the listing just in case there’s a restock. It’s a limited edition though, so we wouldn’t hold our breath.

Best Buy is also offering a limited edition glow-in-the-dark steelbook version for $29.99 if you don’t mind spending a little more for the fancy cover.

As far as special features are concerned, it seems as though there isn’t much that we haven’t seen on previous releases. The one exception is the sing-along mode, which includes pop-up lyrics to 11 classic songs. Again, it’s a lazy addition on Disney’s part, but it might be fun for family movie night.

On a related note, Funko has unleashed new merchandise to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas, and it’s clear that they went all out. Their new NBX wave is one of the biggest releases we’ve seen from them in quite some time.

All of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas FunkoPops, Mystery Minis, SuperCute Plush, Vynl and more in the standard lineup are available to pre-order right here, but here are some shortcuts to reserve what will undoubtedly be the most coveted items:

• Jack and Sally on the Hill Pop! Vinyl Figure Movie Moments

• Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Super Deluxe Vinyl Figure

• Nightmare Before Christmas Harlequin Demon Pop! Vinyl Figure #212

• Nightmare Before Christmas Snowman Jack Pop! Vinyl Figure #448

• Nightmare Before Christmas Sally with Basket Pop! Vinyl Figure #449

• Nightmare Before Christmas Oogie Boogie Bugs Pop! Vinyl Figure #450

• Nightmare Before Christmas Dr. Finkelstein Pop! Vinyl Figure #451

• Nightmare Before Christmas Clown Pop! Vinyl Figure #452

• Vampire Teddy with Undead Duck Pop! Vinyl Figure #461

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for The Nightmare Before Christmas snow globes, SuperCute Plush Lock, Shock and Barrel, a Jack Skellington skull with gothic tree artwork, Jack Skellington Pop with sugar skull art, Zero artwork and a sparkly skull, and a glow in the dark Zero Pop keychain at Hot Topic.

There’s also a Zero by his gravestone Pop Movie Moments figure with a glow-in-the-dark chase coming to BoxLunch today, August 21st, at 9:30pm PST (August 22nd at 12:30am EST). When it does arrive, it should be available right here. Plan ahead, because it probably won’t last long.

Additional exclusives will be available at Barnes & Noble, Walgreens, FYE, and Books-A-Million this fall. You can sort through the entire lineup of exclusives right here.

