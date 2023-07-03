The Nightmare Before Christmas Finally Arrives On 4K Blu-ray For 30th Anniversary

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tim Burton's beloved The Nightmare Before Christmas is turning 30 this year, and Disney realized that they couldn't get by with another lazy Blu-ray upgrade. It's now or never for the 4K Blu-ray release, so here we are!

The Nightmare Before Christmas will finally arrive on 4K Blu-ray / Digital on August 22nd, and you can get your pre-order in here at Walmart now. A listing was also available here on Amazon but not active at the time of writing. That should change in the coming days. The release is dubbed as an 'Ultimate Collector's Edition' with the following bonus features:

Deleted Scenes

The Making of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Audio Commentary with Tim Burton, Director Henry Selick, and music designer Danny Elfman

Song Selection – Go Directly to Your Favorite Musical Numbers

Tim Burton's Early Film – Frankenweenie (Uncut Version) With Introduction By Tim Burton

Tim Burton's Original Poem – Narrated by Christopher Lee

"What's This?" Jack's Haunted Mansion Holiday Tour\

Sing-Along Edition

While you're at it, make sure to check out the collection of The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary Funko Pops that were recently unveiled (especially the pumpkin spice-scented Pumpkin King). A breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Keep in mind that US Super Saver shipping is free on orders $59+ at Entertainment Earth using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

While rumors regarding a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas have swirled for years, there has been no confirmation thus far. However, Tim Burton fans have Beetlejuice 2 to look forward to. Star Michael Keaton recently spoke with Empire about the film's use of practical effects.

"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton shared. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."