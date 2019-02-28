The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Jungle Cruise’ Summit With Emily Blunt

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has tons of projects for fans to look forward to, and we’re especially excited about his latest collaboration with Disney. The actor will be teaming up with Emily Blunt for Jungle Cruise, a film based on the classic Disneyland attraction.

Johnson took to Instagram today to share a photo of him and Blunt working on the adventure film.

“She classes the joint up,” he wrote of Blunt. “Very productive (and fun) two days of JUNGLE CRUISE summit with my co-star, Emily Blunt. Cool & exciting to watch our movie together and begin to fine tune it for you guys. At the heart of every great adventure movie, the stars must have chemistry. And that’s too bad because we have none of it. Which is why she’s ignoring my dirty puns – as per yoosh. Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime.”

In addition to Johnson and Blunt, the upcoming Disney flick is set to star Jesse Plemons, Édgar Ramírez, Paul Giamatti, and Jack Whitehall. The IMDB plot description describes the new movie as being “based on Disneyland’s theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles, but with a supernatural element.”

Many fans of Johnson and Blunt were quick to comment on his Instagram post.

In addition to Jungle Cruise, The Rock recently completed filming the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The incredibly busy actor is also preparing to film the new untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel. You can currently catch him in theaters in Fighting with My Family, the new biopic about WWE wrestler, Paige, and her family. Johnson produced the film and has a small part playing himself.

Blunt just finished a successful awards season, which brought attention to two of her films: A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns. In fact, the actress surprised audiences when she scored the Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role SAG Award for her role in A Quiet Place, which was directed by her husband, John Krasinksi. If you loved the movie, get excited, because a sequel has officially been announced.

Jungle Cruise is expected to hit theaters on July 24, 2020.