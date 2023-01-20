The Rock Denies Pitching Multiyear DC Universe Plan

Warner Bros. Discovery made a lot of changes to how they do business last year, including transforming their DC films branch into an actual studio. Newly minted CEO David Zaslav wanted to make sure those characters and that franchise were being utilized to its fullest extent and was even looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to head the studio. But in the time it would take for them to find their leader, it created a power vacuum, and if reports art to be believed Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson took advantage of that. Reports claimed that not only was Johnson trying to develop sequels and spin-offs to Black Adam, he was also trying to make a ten-year plan for the entire DC Universe. Zaslav would go on to hire James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and after Black Adam's diminishing returns, the studio parted ways with Johnson. In a new interview with CNBC, the actor is denying that there was any truth to him and his business partners trying to take over the DC Universe.

"That is simply not true," Johnson said. "I had a great meeting with David Zaslav, myself and my longtime business partner Dany Garcia. Her and myself went in, we sat with David, and we did not pitch a ten-year plan at all. What our meeting was the future and how can we build across the entire platform of Warner bros. and Discovery."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Johnson's Black Adam was the lates DC film to be released in theaters. Black Adam stars Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

What do you think about Johnson's comments? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!