The Rock and Chris Evans' Christmas Movie Red One First Look Revealed by Prime Video

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans are teaming up for a new Christmas movie at Prime Video. Before transitioning to acting full-time, Johnson made a name for himself in the squared circle as a WWE Superstar. Since then, he's headlined several big box-office films, such as the recent DC movie Black Adam. Chris Evans is no stranger to comic book films, first appearing as the Human Torch Johnny Storm in 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four franchises, and later as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two actors will combine their star power for the Christmas-themed original movie Red One, and Prime Video has unwrapped the first look.

Prime Video reshared a photo of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans on the set of Red One. The photo was taken by producer Hiram Garcia, the President of Production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions. It features Johnson in a red and black bodysuit with knee-high black boots, while Evans has on a brown leather jacket, jeans, and brown boots. Johnson is displayed with his hands comfortably behind his back, with Evans tucking his hands into his jacket pocket.

What Is Red One?

Red One is the next film franchise from Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions. The film reunites Johnson with his two-time Jumanji director Jake Kasdan, who directs from a script penned by Johnson's Fast & Furious franchise and Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan. Plot details remain under the tree for now, but the new movie from Amazon Studios is "building out a universe of very cool Christmas lore and bad assery all in one," according to Johnson.

Another description of Red One describes it as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

The image of Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans brings back memories of Johnson and Ryan Reynolds from the Netflix original movie Red Notice, which also starred Gal Gadot. Red Notice is also being developed as a franchise, with a sequel and spinoffs in the works.

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Box Office Performance

Black Adam remains in the top spot at the box office for the third weekend. The film that gave Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the biggest opening weekend of his career as a leading man, and that crossed $100 million domestic in its second weekend, will add $18.5 million to its domestic total in weekend three. That brings its domestic gross to $137.4 million. Black Adam hasn't had much competition in its three weeks at the box office thus far, but that will all change when Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens on Friday, likely taking that top spot from the DC movie.

Black Adam earned a B+ CinemaScore, and there is a significant gap between critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."

