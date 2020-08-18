Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Favorite Version of The Rock

✖

Before becoming one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson took on a number of different looks and roles during his time in the WWE as The Rock. But his choice for favorite version of the character is probably a hilarious surprise given all of the choices he could have picked from! A recent prompt from WWE on BT Sport's official Twitter account had tasked fans with choosing their favorite version of The Rock seen throughout his runs with the WWE.

Dwayne Johnson himself got in on the fun too. But rather than pick from any of the available choices between his run as a corporate champion, the people's champion, his "Hollywood" self, and finally his full Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson identity that we know him by today, Johnson went another route. He instead chose "Fanny Pack Rock" as his favorite. While definitely not one of the looks he sported during his time with the WWE, it's probably one of the most memorable looks.

For those unfamiliar, "Fanny Pack Rock" refers to the classic photo of Johnson that had gone viral among fans when it showed Johnson sporting a leather fanny pack sometime back in the early '90s. It picked up steam as fans everywhere sought to recreate this look with memes, cosplay, and more and Johnson had since taken this photo with good humor. It's clear that this all still resonates with him as he jokingly referred to it as his best look in the past.

As for Johnson's future, while it does not currently involve the WWE he's got a lot of major projects on the horizon. He's one of many special appearances scheduled during the upcoming DC Fandome, which will showcase many of the extended DC universe projects that Warner Bros. currently has in the pipeline such as Johnson's Black Adam movie. For those interested in the upcoming virtual event, it will be a 24 hour long special on August 22nd. DC Comics and Warner Bros. officially tease the event like so:

"An unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984."

What is your favorite The Rock look from over the years? What are some of your favorite The Rock matches? Do you think he'll ever return to the WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

