‘The Secret Life Of Pets 2’ Gidget Trailer Released

Your favorite furballs from The Secret Life of Pets are returning for the sequel, and now the adorable Gidget is getting her own trailer.

Gidget will be once again voiced by Jenny Slate, and you can see in the new trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2, this time around she’s trying to learn how to become a cat. As to why she’s doing that we’re not sure, but watching her try to be more like Chloe is ridiculously entertaining.

The new clip starts with Gidget getting some pampering time in the dishwasher, and the cucumber on her eyes not only helps her skin but also tastes quite good, even after a steam. Things then transition to Gidget getting a kitty makeover from her friends, including Chloe. That means some cat ears and a sock on her tail, but as Chloe explains, there is far more to being a cat than just looking the part.

The first lesson is playing fetch, or more accurately, not playing fetch. As Chloe explains, cats don’t fetch, so after she dishes out a tennis ball the other dogs give chase, and despite the fact that Gidget wants to as well she exerts as much self-control as she can. The second lesson is all about landing on your feet, something dogs don’t do so well either. Gidget manages to get the hang of it though, despite her buddies not faring so well.

Lesson number three is about the litter box, something dogs just don’t do. Gidget puts her foot down on this one, but Mel is all in with the idea, though those “treats” are very much not what he thinks they are. The last lesson is strutting like a cat, which means fluffing that tail in your owners face, moving their cups around the table, walking on their keyboards, and yes, spilling said coffee all over it. As a cat owner, those are pretty much true, though thankfully she hasn’t killed my laptop…yet.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above, and the official description can be found below.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will see the return of writer Brian Lynch (Minions) and once again be directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me series, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax).”

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters this summer.