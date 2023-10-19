Spider-Man Actor Yuri Lowenthal Wants Deadpool in Marvel's Spider-Man 3

If it's up to Spider-Man/Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal, Deadpool will make an appearance in a future Spider-Man video game. As of this week, Lowenthal has reprised his role of Spider-Man in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which releases on PS5 in the coming day. And while news of another potential Spidey game hasn't come about just yet, Lowenthal already has some ideas of what he'd like to see Insomniac do next.

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, we asked Lowenthal which classic Spider-Man storyline he'd like to see Insomniac adapt for its video game franchise in the future. While stressing that he hasn't signed on for a third game just yet, Lowenthal said that he's been pitching those behind the scenes at Insomniac about incorporating Deadpool in some manner. Specifically, Lowenthal added that he'd like to work opposite actor Nolan North, who has previously played the "Merc with a Mouth" in various games and other mediums. Lowenthal admitted that he doesn't think his dream will become a reality, but that hasn't prevented him from making his voice heard.

"I mean, there are so many ways they could go with a third game. I'm assuming, at this point nobody's had me sign a contract for a third game, but I'm assuming there will be a third game," Lowenthal said of the sequel's potential. "Look, here's something I've been pitching for a long time, and I don't know if they're going to do it, but I love the Spidey-Pool relationship. I love Deadpool and Spider-Man. As much as I talk about Moon Knight in this universe, and Bryan Intihar is tired of me talking about that, I've been hard-pitching, 'Wouldn't it be great if Nolan North and I got to play in that?" And so I would love to see that. I'd love to see Deadpool and Spidey in this. Is it going to happen? Probably not. Do they listen to me? Mostly not. But that is a relationship I would love to see explored in games."

Is Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in Development?

Given that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is only just releasing this week, PlayStation hasn't formally announced whether or not Spider-Man 3 will even be happening. That being said, it's pretty apparent that Spider-Man 2 is going to end up being a smash hit for PlayStation and will likely become one of the PS5's highest-selling titles. Assuming that this does come to pass, there's a virtual guarantee that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will one day see the light of day.

In the near term, though, Insomniac has already divulged its next project that will again take place in the Marvel universe. Unveiled back in 2021, Marvel's Wolverine was announced alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and will be an action game set entirely around the famed X-Men character. When Marvel's Wolverine was first revealed, Insomniac stressed that the project was still in the very early stages of development. Currently, no such release window for Wolverine has been disclosed, but there's a good chance that we'll begin to learn more in 2024.