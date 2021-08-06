The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals New Grindhouse-Style Poster

✖

Ahead of the first trailer for The Suicide Squad being released tomorrow, director James Gunn has revealed a brand new poster for his first foray into the DC Comics universe. The poster sees the return of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flagg alongside newcomers like Idris Elba as Vigilante and John Cena as Peacemaker. The poster adopts a grindhouse film aesthetic, making it clear that this will be a very different kind of superhero movie that will likely be packed with violence and debauchery when it premieres in theaters and on HBO Max.

Gunn dropped the poster on his own social media page, which you can see below. There's no word yet on what time exactly the trailer will be premiering.

I'll just drop this here. Did I mention that a trailer is coming tomorrow? #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/VmB9n0rFSZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 25, 2021

It's worth noting that Robbie gets first billing on the poster for her return as Harley Quinn; this would be the actress' third appearance as the DC Comics anti-hero after Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. And while fans should expect more of the same from this take of the character, Robbie confirmed that this is unlike anything fans have seen thus far.

"I don't want to give it away. When you watch the movie, it's probably about halfway through. There's an insane sequence that Harley does which was one of the most difficult things I've ever shot onscreen," Robbie explained during DC FanDome. "And we shot it in like four days and I remember looking at the schedule and being like 'Oh my god, we're not going to be able to do this. This is gonna be impossible.' And we did it, but it was hard, and I was beat up by the end of it, like really beat up. But James was actually just texting me before and he said that scene looks amazing. That whole sequence apparently looks really cool, so when you see the movie, you'll know exactly what I'm talking about."

The actress also expressed gratitude for being able to take Harley Quinn in different directions. She teased an exciting new path for the character in Gunn's version of The Suicide Squad.

“I always have such a ball playing Harley Quinn. Every time I’ve done it, I learn new things about her, and this movie’s no different," Robbie said. "When Harley’s put in a different group of people, and put in a different place, you’re going to see different aspects of her personality coming out, depending on how she feels about those people or the things she’s doing. So you get to see new sides of Harley again, and she’s in a new group of people, a big group of people, and it’s insane. As always, it’s crazy fun.”

The Suicide Squad is currently set to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.