The Suicide Squad First TV Spot Released By James Gunn

"It's suicide." The big-brained Thinker (Peter Capaldi) speaks in the first TV spot for the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad. Days after the release of the official red band trailer — where the DC film conquered the Internet with the first look at big bad Starro — the new spot says "na na na na, hey hey, goodbye" to the squad who are "dying to save the world." When the Thinker is captured by Task Force X, a government-backed squad of mostly costumed criminals, he's grilled by Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

The Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Vol. 2 filmmaker, who writes and directs his first blockbuster-to-be for DC Films, previously revealed Capaldi has a "big role" in The Suicide Squad. Capaldi plays a Keystone City-based supervillain who wears a Thinking Cap that amplifies his already genius-level intellect, giving him the powers of telekinesis and telepathy.

Capaldi, best known for roles in Doctor Who and The Thick of It, is a newcomer to the DC Extended Universe alongside Savant (Michael Rooker), Javelin (Flula Borg), Mongal (Mayling Ng), Weasel (Sean Gunn), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), and TDK (Natan Fillion); along with Robbie's Quinn and Kinnaman's Flag, returning Suicide Squad stars include Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

During a virtual appearance at the first DC FanDome event over the summer, where he was confirmed as the Thinker, Capaldi said that not every actor gets a chance to star in a "big superhero movie." Capaldi added the on-set atmosphere was "so positive," making The Suicide Squad set a "warm, wonderful, supportive place to be."

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad releases August 6 in theaters and on HBO Max.