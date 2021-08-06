The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Polls Fans on Who Is Most Likely to Survive

✖

Yesterday, James Gunn was having some fun with fans on Twitter. He asked his followers who they thought would survive in his upcoming film, The Suicide Squad, and it led to him sharing that DC didn't force him to spare anyone. Considering the huge line-up of talent and characters in a film titled "The Suicide Squad," it is likely not everyone will survive the movie. Gunn ended up sharing who fans think are most likely to survive...

"Ok here’s a count of who people think are going to live in #TheSuicideSquad. Thanks to

@N_Richardson9 for the counting skills. Like so many polls, this one could be wrong & nothing is certain so get out and #VOTE (for elected officials, not Squad members). (Sloppiest segue ever)," Gunn wrote. Here are the results: "So did a quick tally, I think I got them all. Top 3 were Harley [Quinn] with 113 votes, King Shark with 58, and Polka Dot Man with 31. Technically everyone got at least 1 vote, but Sol Soria, Javelin, Savant, and Blackguard only got 1 each." You can view the tweets below:

While we have a hard time believing Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will be killed off, Gunn said yesterday that no one is safe. "No character was protected by DC," Gunn revealed. "They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn't looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen."

Robbie recently spoke about working with Gunn.

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie previously shared. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.