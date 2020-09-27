The Suicide Squad: Sean Gunn Admits a Dirty Secret About His Weasel Role

✖

If you need someone to play an anthropomorphic animal in your next Hollywood blockbuster, Sean Gunn's your guy. The actor serves as the on-set Rocket Raccoon for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (in addition to playing the live-action Kraglin) and he's in The Suicide Squad as Weasel — a bizarre character that's sure to generate plenty of memes and merchandise alike around this time next year. When a behind-the-scenes clip of The Suicide Squad was released last month at DC FanDome, we got our first look at the character, finished visual effects, and all.

In the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Weasel's licking the window to what appears to be a jail cell, perhaps deep within the halls of Belle Reve Penitentiary. As Gunn says, it's not all VFX — he had to lick the window over and over...and over. Speaking with The Movie Dweeb, Gunn says his brother (director James Gunn) had him licking the window — though he's not quite convinced it wasn't due to a sibling rivalry.

"I haven’t admitted this before, but I licked that glass, just so you know. I licked that glass and we have video footage of that happening," Gunn says during the interview. "It was funny, they kept saying, ‘We’re really gonna clean this window, very, very well.’ To which I responded, ‘Yeah, I hope so!’ It never occurred to me before that you’re just going to let me lick it with dirt and smudge all over it [laughs]."

He adds, "I’m sure my brother is very anxious, I’m sure he’s salivating at the idea to get me to lick a floor in a subsequent movie. He’s the older brother, I think that’s sort of what he thinks I live for, is to do what he tells me to do."

Joining Gunn as Weasel is a star-studded cast including Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, John Cena as Peacemaker, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad release date is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

