The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Is Now Available To Watch at Home After Almost $1Bn Box Office Run

After 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie broke box office records and became the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, it was a foregone conclusion that any sequel would be just as big of a hit. This spring saw the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and while reviews were mixed, the film didn’t disappoint commercial. To date, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the year’s No. 1 movie by a considerable margin ($966.5 million worldwide), setting the stage for even more Nintendo films from Illumination. In the meantime, fans now have the opportunity to watch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at home.

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Following the official announcement last week, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is available on Digital. It can be rented or purchased on various PVOD platforms such as Apple and Amazon. A one-time rental costs $24.99, while it’ll take $29.99 to buy the film for your Digital library.

Will The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Finish As 2026’s Highest-Grossing Movie?

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hitting home media now is a sign that its box office run is coming to a close. This past weekend (May 15th-17th), it came in sixth place domestically with $4.4 million, so business has been steadily slowing down since it came storming out of the gates in early April. With the dust settling, it’s a good time to take stock of the box office landscape and see if The Super Mario Galaxy Movie could end 2026 as the year’s highest-grossing film.

There’s still an outside chance The Super Mario Galaxy Movie can reach $1 billion, but it has its work cut out for itself there. As of this writing, it needs to earn roughly $33.4 million more to reach that milestone. It should continue to make some money at the box office, but home media sales are going to eat into that, so it’s safe to bet that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will end its run slightly under $1 billion. Nintendo won’t be upset about that result, but it means there’s a decent chance Mario eventually loses the top spot.

This summer has a few releases with a realistic shot at hitting $1 billion worldwide. June sees the premiere of Toy Story 5, the latest installment in a beloved franchise that’s already seen two $1 billion earners. There’s also another Illumination title, Minions & Monsters. The Despicable Me franchise has been a goldmine since it started back in 2010, with the Minions themselves becoming the most popular aspect. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Minions & Monsters challenge Mario, though it’ll be facing tough competition in the summer months. July also sees Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the highly-anticipated Marvel movie that’ll be one of the year’s biggest cinematic events. No Way Home made $1.9 billion five years ago, and while Brand New Day may fall short of that total, anything under $1 billion will be surprising.

December has an obvious $1 billion candidate in the form of Avengers: Doomsday. The previous four Avengers movies all made over $1 billion, and Doomsday is expected to be a big draw. It will be going head to head with Dune: Part Three (missing out on lucrative IMAX screenings), but it should still fare extremely well in theaters — especially if it’s a hit with fans and benefits from repeat viewings. Should Doomsday be the triumphant return Marvel is hoping it will be, it could prove tough to beat at the box office. Regardless of how things transpire from here, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be one of the year’s top earners. In 2025, only five movies hit $900 million worldwide, so it’s a difficult bar to clear.

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