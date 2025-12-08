2026 Might Have 4 Billion Dollar Movies In The Space Of Just 6 Weeks

It’s no secret that moviegoing habits have changed drastically in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic. One only has to look at the number of $1 billion blockbusters for proof. In 2019, an unprecedented nine new releases passed that milestone, as everything from major franchise finales (Avengers: Endgame) to animated sequels (Frozen II) to an R-rated drama about a comic book villain (Joker) drew audiences in droves to theaters. In contrast, there have been 11 $1 billion hits combined between 2021-2025, though there’s a good chance Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash add to that total by the time their respective runs are over. Point is, fewer films are passing that major box office milestone these days.

Looking at the 2026 slate, there’s a chance things could revert back to the pre-pandemic landscape. There are several highly anticipated titles on the horizon, including Avengers: Doomsday, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and Dune: Part Three. There’s even a stretch during the always-lucrative summer movie season where the list of $1 billion hits released this decade could grow exponentially in a period of just six weeks. And it all starts with the return of some familiar playthings.

Next Summer Could Be Huge for the Box Office

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

On June 19, 2026, Disney will release Toy Story 5, the latest installment in Pixar’s flagship franchise. While the spinoff Lightyear was a rare commercial misfire for the studio, the mainline Toy Story films have always been sizable draws. Both Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 earned over $1 billion worldwide, so it stands reason to believe Toy Story 5 will follow suit. In the post-pandemic era, Pixar is still feeling the effects of becoming a Disney+ franchise (this year’s Elio was another unfortunate flop), but their sequels are reliable. Inside Out 2 was the biggest movie of 2024, bringing in $1.69 billion. With its cross-generational appeal, Toy Story 5 should be a huge hit.

Toy Story 5 isn’t the only animated sequel reaching theaters next summer. Arriving just in time for the busy Fourth of July weekend is Minions 3. Despicable Me has been one of the most popular film franchises since it debuted back in 2010. Two installments (including the first Minions spinoff from 2015) crossed the $1 billion mark, while several others fell just short with totals well over $900 million worldwide. Assuming people haven’t lost interest in Minions hijinks, Minions 3 is poised to be a massive hit. The series track record means it has a realistic shot of passing $1 billion, with $900+ million a worst case scenario. Either way, Universal will be very happy.

Disney uncharacteristically had a rough year at the box office in 2025, but the Mouse House did score a big win with the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake, which broke records en route to a $1 billion haul. Disney could strike gold with another live-action remake: Moana, which premieres on July 10, 2026. The animated Moana 2 grossed over $1 billion last year, establishing this as one of Disney’s most lucrative modern franchises. Plus, the success of Lilo & Stitch shows these types of projects can still be popular. Odds are, Moana will be more Lilo & Stitch than Snow White because it’s a remake of another contemporary Disney animated film, meaning the brand carries significant weight with modern audiences. It has more potential crossover appeal than Snow White.

Finally, Marvel could bounce back in a big way after one of its toughest box office years in recent memory (for the first time since 2011, no Marvel Cinematic Universe release cracked the top 10 at the worldwide box office this year). The resurgence will start months before Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuts on July 31, 2026. While it will face stiff competition from holdover The Odyssey, Spider-Man is a superhero who should be immune from any shifting box office trends. The MCU’s solo Spider-Man movies have all been hits, as Far From Home and No Way Home each easily earned over $1 billion. With Tom Holland headlining a stacked cast that includes Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, and Sadie Sink’s mysterious character, there will be a ton of excitement for Brand New Day, perhaps propelling it to $1 billion globally.

