The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Arrives On 4K Blu-ray For The First Time

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993) are finally making their debut in the 4K Ultra HD format thanks to Arrow Video. Arrow notes that the first film was restored from the original 35mm camera negative and the two sequels were restored from the original 35mm interpositives, so the quality is expected to be high for these restorations. What’s more, they’re being packaged together in a box set that includes a collector’s booklet, newly commissioned artwork, and brand new commentaries and interviews for all three films from the directors, cast, and crew.

Currently the TMNT Trilogy is available to pre-order in limited edition 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray varieties from Arrow Video and Zavvi US (Arrow also has store exclusive versions with alternate artwork) priced at $70 and $65 respectively. Pre-orders for both of the standard, limited edition releases are expected to arrive here on Amazon in the near future. We also expect to see them here at Barnes & Noble, who, coincidentally, are currently running a 50% off sale on select Arrow Video releases. A full breakdown of technical specs and special feature information for the new TMNT trilogy box sets can be found below.