3 Live-Action TV Shows That KPop Demon Hunters Fans Will Love

KPop Demon Hunters has become a worldwide sensation since its 2025 debut, and the Netflix movie will undoubtedly leave fans wanting more — though, sadly, it’ll take a while for KPop Demon Hunters 2 to arrive. In the meantime, there are plenty of ways to fill the void, even if none of them are exact matches for the animated film. Indeed, it’s difficult to find anything that blends the K-pop scene and the supernatural in quite the same way.

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There are stories that recapture individual elements of KPop Demon Hunters, though, and they’re worth watching in the wait for its return. Those who love animation will find numerous replacements, with many action-packed anime and several musical anime feeling reminiscent of the Netflix movie. It’s harder to find live-action shows that KPop Demon Hunters fans will feel drawn too, but these three have enough overlap to make them worth trying.

3) Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Image Courtesy of The WB

Anyone looking for KPop Demon Hunters‘ blend of supernatural adventures and young-adult drama will find both in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The 1997 fantasy series was ahead of its time when it came to portraying kickass women, another aspect of it that will appeal to KPop Demon Hunters fans. It’s entertaining, action-packed, and features a heroine straddling the line between two worlds, similar to Rumi. It also has forbidden romance, positive female friendships, and even its own musical episode in “Once More, With Feeling.” Some of the visuals can feel a bit outdated, but the rest holds up incredibly well. It’s a series KPop Demon Hunters fans should give a chance, assuming they haven’t seen it already.

2) Shadowhunters

Image via John Medland/Freeform

Buffy the Vampire Slayer isn’t the only live-action series that blends demon hunting and drama in a compelling way. Shadowhunters also pulls this off, making Freeform’s adaptation of Cassandra Clare’s books another ideal choice for KPop Demon Hunters fans. It has romance, secret identities and connections for several of its characters, and plenty of fun fight sequences. It’s a bit cheesy at times, but that helps it capture that balance between fun and serious, darker subjects that makes KPop Demon Hunters shine. Unfortunately, it’s also unfinished — but those who enjoy it can always give Clare’s massive book series a try.

1) Lucifer

Image via Netflix

For viewers specifically interested in the romance between Rumi and Jinu, Lucifer is another great viewing option. After all, it sees its heroine falling in love with someone with a dark secret identity: the devil himself. And Lucifer’s redemption story is every bit as compelling as Jinu’s; it simply takes longer to get there, giving viewers more time to savor it. His relationship with Chloe has entertaining banter and a bittersweet conclusion, just like the central romance in KPop Demon Hunters. It’s a procedural focused on police work, and the characters are more mature. So, it takes on a very different tone than Netflix’s animated movie. But it’s a great live-action watch for fans of supernatural series nonetheless.

Which live-action series would you recommend for KPop Demon Hunters fans? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

What’s a live-action series you’d recommend for KPop Demon Hunters fans? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!