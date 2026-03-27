10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in April 2026

The highly anticipated Spring 2026 anime season is almost here, with an exciting lineup of some of the most exciting series ever. Winter 2026 marked the return of some of their favorite shows, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, and many more. Although the first season of the year brought many surprises to anime fans, the upcoming year will be far more exciting. However, while the Spring 2026 lineup already looks amazing, the wait for new episodes each week can be quite daunting. Each episode spans more than 20 minutes, and the cliffhanger always makes viewers curious about what’s about to happen next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is why it’s often more exciting to binge anime that already has multiple episodes, especially on Crunchyroll, the largest anime streaming hub in the world. The streaming service has a wide range of exciting anime series available for streaming at any given moment. If you’re looking for something new to binge, our list of 10 anime series will keep you entertained for the entire month.

10) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The third season of the anime has officially reached its conclusion, but the Culling Game Arc is far from over. The battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku after the Shibuya Incident Arc changes everything we know about the story. The intense battles will continue in Season 4, which has officially been confirmed. While the new update might take a while, all seasons of the series are finally streaming on the platform.

9) Hell’s Paradise

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The second season of the anime premieres in Winter 2026 and is all set for its conclusion this week. The latest season will pick up the story from that point and adapt the Hōrai arc, the manga’s longest arc, running for 51 chapters. As Gabimaru and his allies search the dangerous island for the legendary elixir of life, they cross paths with new and more powerful enemies, including the elite Yamada Asaemon and the Iwagakure Shinobi.

8) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

The second season is all set for its highly anticipated premiere in April, so now is the perfect time to catch up with this acclaimed action fantasy. The story centers around Will Serfort’s arduous journey to climb the ranks as a mage despite having no magical power. The upcoming season will continue his struggles as he will meet more threats on his path to reuniting with his childhood sweetheart, Elfaria.

7) Journal the Witch

Image Courtesy of Studio Shuka

This Winter 2026 sleeper hit focuses on personal growth and the unexpected bond between an aunt and her niece. Unlike what the title suggests, the anime is not a supernatural fantasy; the witch is a metaphor for the main characters’ perceived differences from social norms, instead of an actual magical power. The story centers around a 35-year-old novelist, Makio Kodai, who brought home her 14-year-old niece after the death of the girl’s parents, forming unexpected bonds with her and those around them

6) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image courtesy of Madhouse

The second season is all set to wrap up the best arc in the anime yet. The story keeps getting more intriguing and intense as the journey towards Aureole continues. Frieren and her party meet new threats along the way and also reunite with some old acquaintances. The anime will likely share details on the third season after the Season 2 finale.

5) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Image courtesy of Studio Kai

This surprise Winter 2026 isekai hit captured fans’ attention with its spectacular animation, unique premise, and promising plot. The anime became a massive hit from its first episode, featuring Xylo Forbartz, the former head of the Order of the Holy Knight, who faces the worst imaginable fate after being convicted of killing a goddess. If you are a fan of action fantasy series and want to watch something new this month, then you can’t miss out on this exciting show.

4) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

This hilarious action fantasy has yet to reveal further updates on its upcoming Season 3. However, while the wait for the anime’s return might be longer than expected, the first two seasons are more than intriguing enough to keep you occupied this month. The story follows the journey of Mash Burnedead, a magicless boy, as he fights to survive in a world where those without manga are not allowed to exist.

3) Your Lie in April

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

April is incomplete without rewatching one of the most beautiful yet tragic anime series of all time. This captivating story explores the themes of trauma, loss, and love through Kousei’s dark and colorless world until he meets Kaori. The anime wraps up the story in 22 episodes, leaving viewers with a lingering feeling of melancholy and hope.

2) Witch Watch

Image Courtesy of GKIDS

There’s still a while before the second season of the anime is released. Compared to most Shonen Jump anime that focus on intense action and heavy plot, Witch Watch is a breath of fresh air with its light-hearted story, lovable characters, and absurd comedy that almost feels like you’re watching a slice-of-life.

1) Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World

Image Courtesy of White Fox

The upcoming Season 4 of Crunchyroll’s biggest isekai anime has been declared as the most anticipated Spring 2026 anime in Japan. The story will pick up after the major cliffhanger, when everyone forgets about Subaru after the Archbishop of Gluttony, Roy Alphard, consumes his name. April is the perfect time to catch up with the three seasons before the anime returns.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



